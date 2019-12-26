PREVIOUS
Home Depot discounts Nest products for Boxing Week sale

This sale ends on January 1st

Dec 26, 2019

4:51 PM EST

Home Depot is offering discounts on some Google Nest products for Boxing Week. 

This sale ends on January 1st.

Here are some of the discounted Nest products in Canadian prices.

  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen: now $249, was $329
  • Google Nest Hello video doorbell + Free Google Nest Mini: now $219, was $299
  • Google Nest Hub Charcoal: now $89, was $169
  • Google Nest Mini: now $39, was $69
  • Ring Video Doorbell V2: now $179, was $249
  • Google Home Min i speaker: now $29, as $79
  • Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera 2-pack + Nest Mini smart speaker: now $383
  • Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera + Nest Mini smart speaker: now $199, was $249
  • Google Home Smart Speaker: now $69, was $129
  • Yale Nest X Smart Lock in Satin Nickel + Nest Mini smart speaker: now $289, was 359

Check out Home Depot’s website for more deals, Boxing Week. .

