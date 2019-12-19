AppleTV+ might have live sports in the future

Apple seems to be negotiating for live sports and movies to appear on Apple TV+.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple executives met with MGM and Pac-12 officials. Currently, it’s not yet known if the companies are still in their preliminary meetings. The report indicates that Adrian Perica, the head of mergers of acquisitions, was at these meetings.
These meetings were held in February, according to the report. In February, MGM was looking for a distribution partner for Epix, the company’s cable channel.
Epix was initially founded in April of 2008, in a partnership between MGM, Lionsgate and Showtime.
AppleTV+ is Apple’s streaming subscription service that became available in Canada on November 1st. The platform cost $5.99 CAD per month with a seven-day free trial.
Source: AppleInsider, Wall Street Journal
