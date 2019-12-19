Apple adds 8TB SSD upgrade option to Mac Pro

If you thought the Mac Pro couldn’t get any more expensive, well, Apple just rolled out a new 8TB SSD option.
When the Mac Pro became available earlier this month, it was astonishingly expensive (but also reasonable for that kind of workstation computer). But that price has just gone up, thanks to the new 8TB SSD option, which adds an extra $3,120 CAD to the price compared to the base 256GB SSD option.
If you’re keeping track, that brings the total price up to $76,526 all in, if you’re getting the Pro Display XDR monitor as well.
The 8TB option was among several ‘coming soon’ options listed on Apple’s website. There are two graphics options coming soon: one or two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 GPUs. The Mac Pro’s rack mount variant is also still on the coming soon list.
While over $3,000 seems like a lot for storage, it’s worth noting that the SSD can’t be directly upgraded by users after purchase. In other words, it’s a good idea to make sure you get enough storage when you buy the Mac Pro, unless you’re comfortable using PCIe storage options to expand after purchase.
