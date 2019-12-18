Apple’s new Mac Pro is easy to repair

While this isn’t surprising at all, iFixit has awarded Apple’s new Mac Pro with a nine out of 10 repairability score.
The repair specialist website says the high-end desktop is easy to open, features internal components that can be removed without tools, and uncharacteristically for Apple, diagrams being printed onto components that aim to help with repairs.
Given Apple’s iPhone 11 and nearly every laptop the tech giant has released in the last few years received a horrible repair score from iFixit, this is a massive shift for the tech giant.
iFixit goes on to say the Mac Pro can even be upgraded with third-party parts, including RAM. The publication also says that the Mac Pro’s processor can likely be upgraded thanks to its modular design, though iFixit hasn’t tried this yet.
However, the desktop isn’t perfect as far as repairability is concerned. iFixit says that the Mac Pro’s SSD is attached to Apple’s T2 security chip, making repairs difficult.
Overall, the new Mac Pro is a massive step up from 2013’s ‘trash can’ Mac Pro, a desktop that featured proprietary connectors and cable routing that made it difficult to repair. Even with these shortcomings, the now-defunct desktop still managed to secure an eight out of 10 from iFixit.
Given the Mac Pro’s pricey $7,499 CAD starting price tag and its aim to appeal to businesses that require powerful desktops, the fact that the computer can easily be upgraded is good news.
There’s a possibility the recent furor surrounding the ‘right to repair’ movement could have led Apple to improve the repairability of the Mac Pro. That said, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019), received an abysmal one out of 10 iFixit repair score.
Source: iFixit
