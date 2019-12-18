Microsoft Canada partners with BC Tech to accelerate growth of startups

Microsoft for Startups Canada is partnering with BC Tech to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem on the west coast of Canada.
BC Tech is a non-profit that offers community events and programs that aim to help companies grow while educating the tech community to ensure that it can thrive.
Through the partnership, local startups will be able to access Microsoft’s technical resources, business experts and free cloud services while also leveraging BC Tech’s infrastructure.
“By leveraging Microsoft’s cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team, and trusted technical resources, this partnership accelerates our mission to make B.C. the best place to grow and scale a tech company,” said Jill Tipping, the CEO of BC Tech, in a blog post.
Microsoft Canada say the technology companies in the province will be able to start leveraging benefits from this collaboration in the new year.
“We’re excited to expand our work in B.C. by engaging with local founders, offering our resources, and helping them grow and scale their companies to achieve new innovations,” said Adam Nanjee, the managing director of Microsoft for Startups Canada, in the blog post.
Microsoft Canada says that more information about upcoming events will be revealed soon.
Source: Microsoft Canada
