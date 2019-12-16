PREVIOUS|
News

Freedom launches promotional 16GB plan for as low as $65 per month

The plan typically costs $85 per month, but with the BYOP and Digital Discount deals, customers can save $20 per month

Dec 16, 2019

10:55 AM EST

0 comments

Freedom Mobile is launching a new promo that nets users 16GB of data for as low as $65 per month.

According to the Shaw-owned regional carrier’s website, the promotional plan offers up unlimited data, talk and text. For the unlimited data, users get access to the 16GB of data at regular speed followed by unlimited usage throttled to a maximum of 256Kbps downloads and 128Kbps uploads.

Subscribers to the promo plan get unlimited calls to Canada as well as unlimited incoming calls. They get unlimited global text, picture and video messaging as well. Along with the 16GB of Freedom data, the plan comes with 2GB of data usable outside of the Freedom network.

Currently, Freedom offers the promotional plan for $65 per month when you factor in the Digital Discount and Bring Your Own Phone offers. The Digital Discount reduces the monthly price by $5 when you set up Auto Pay. The Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) offer gives you $15 off per month for 24 months on postpaid plans that cost $70 or more after the Digital Discount. The promo plan typically costs $85 per month, so it’s eligible for the deal.

For customers looking to get a phone through Freedom, the plan costs $80 per month after the Digital Discount and Freedom customers can pick from the company’s selection of devices including some Absolute Zero phones.

You can learn more about the Freedom promotional plan on the carrier’s website.

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2019

9:14 PM EST

Freedom Mobile to charge activation fees starting December 3

News

Sep 28, 2016

9:10 PM EDT

Microsoft shaves $350 off the price of a Surface Pro 4 for a limited time

News

Jun 14, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

Telus expands promotional offer, get 25GB for $95 per month

News

Dec 11, 2019

2:20 PM EST

Freedom Mobile now lets customers contact support through WhatsApp

Comments