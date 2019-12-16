Freedom launches promotional 16GB plan for as low as $65 per month

Freedom Mobile is launching a new promo that nets users 16GB of data for as low as $65 per month.
According to the Shaw-owned regional carrier’s website, the promotional plan offers up unlimited data, talk and text. For the unlimited data, users get access to the 16GB of data at regular speed followed by unlimited usage throttled to a maximum of 256Kbps downloads and 128Kbps uploads.
Subscribers to the promo plan get unlimited calls to Canada as well as unlimited incoming calls. They get unlimited global text, picture and video messaging as well. Along with the 16GB of Freedom data, the plan comes with 2GB of data usable outside of the Freedom network.
Currently, Freedom offers the promotional plan for $65 per month when you factor in the Digital Discount and Bring Your Own Phone offers. The Digital Discount reduces the monthly price by $5 when you set up Auto Pay. The Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) offer gives you $15 off per month for 24 months on postpaid plans that cost $70 or more after the Digital Discount. The promo plan typically costs $85 per month, so it’s eligible for the deal.
For customers looking to get a phone through Freedom, the plan costs $80 per month after the Digital Discount and Freedom customers can pick from the company’s selection of devices including some Absolute Zero phones.
You can learn more about the Freedom promotional plan on the carrier’s website.
Comments