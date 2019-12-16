Major global cinema chain Cineworld to acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion

London, England-based theatre chain Cineworld will acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion CAD, the two companies have announced.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020. Once the acquisition has been completed, Cineworld will overtake AMC to become North America’s largest cinema chain.
In a press release, Cineworld said Cineplex will continue to support the Canadian entertainment industry and its partners through film festivals, programs and other initiatives.
Further, Cineworld notes that its extensive international presence — which includes more than 11,000 screens across the U.S., U.K. and Europe — will help connect the Canadian film industry to businesses around the world.
“Since Cineplex went public in 2003, we have been committed to delivering value to our shareholders. We believe this transaction today is both financially compelling and in our shareholders best interest,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, in a press statement.
“Cineworld Group shares our passion for entertainment and mirrors our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences through state-of-the-art technology. The entertainment industry continues to transform and we are pleased that through this agreement we are ensuring Cineplex is part of the next era of global entertainment.”
Source: Cineplex
Comments