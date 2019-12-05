Google has brought an interactive Frozen 2 experience powered by Google Nest to the Toronto Eaton Centre.
The experience ends on December 8th.
You’ll be able to explore different interactive rooms inspired by characters from the recently released Disney movie.
Additionally, you can interact with Google Nest Mini speakers to ask questions like “Hey Google, tell me a Frozen story” and you can then pick which Frozen character you’d like to narrate the story for you.
Families could also do that at home with their Google Assistant-enabled speakers and read along to Frozen and Frozen 2 with the command “Hey Google, read along with Frozen 2?”
