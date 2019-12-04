Nintendo says Black Friday week was Switch’s best-selling week in Canada to date

On Wednesday, Nintendo of America revealed that the week of Black Friday (November 24th to 30th) marked the Switch’s best week of sales in the U.S. to date.
Now, Nintendo of Canada has confirmed that the same milestone was reached in Canada. While Nintendo of Canada didn’t break out specific sales figures, this is nonetheless a particularly notable record to have achieved.
In particular, Nintendo’s Black Friday Switch bundle this year was the exact same as the one from 2018 — a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the purchase of a console. By contrast, PlayStation and Xbox slashed the price of their consoles by as much as $150, in addition to throwing in free games.
No doubt a strong holiday lineup that includes recent releases like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3 — as well as older, discounted titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — helped drive Switch sales.
This holiday also marks the first time that a second Switch model is on the market — the Switch Lite. Nintendo confirmed that dock-less Switch also factored into its total number of Switch units sold during Black Friday week.
Given that Nintendo only took into account the 29th and 30th of the Black Friday weekend, there are no doubt even more Switch sales that have been made in the days since.
