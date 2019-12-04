PREVIOUS|
You can now schedule Digital Wellbeing’s Focus mode

Focus mode is finally out of beta

Google’s Digital Wellbeing‘s Focus mode tool on Android is now out of beta.

Focus mode temporarily pauses apps allowing you to focus on the task at hand, which is especially crucial during this time of year. You can select apps that you find distracting, and when you try to open them, the Focus mode functionality will remind you that the chosen app is currently paused. Additionally, Focus mode blocks notifications from these specific apps.

With the help of beta testers, Google has brought new features to Focus mode. One of the new features allows users to choose when Focus mode is turned on and off, an example of this is having Focus mode on from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. There’s also a new break option that lets users jump out of Focus mode for an allotted amount of time.

Focus mode is currently available on all devices with Digital Wellbeing and parental control settings, and new devices that launch with Android 9 and up.

