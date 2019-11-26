Draw, highlight or add text to pictures with latest Google Photos app update

Google has rolled out new editing tools to the Photos Android app.
You can now draw, highlight or add text on top of your photos like with Instagram, Snapchat or and nearly any other app that lets users edit their pictures.
To do this, head to Photos, pick a picture, tap on the ‘Edit’ option and then pick ‘Markup.’
If you don’t have this feature, update to the latest version of the Photos app ‘version 4.32.1.’ I only received the update on my Pixel 4 XL today, so you may have to wait.
Source: Google
Comments