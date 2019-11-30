Walmart Canada reveals Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Black Friday weekend has only just begun, but that hasn’t stopped Walmart Canada from talking about Cyber Monday.
Now, the retail giant has revealed its lineup of Cyber Monday deals, which run from December 2nd to December 4th. As the name suggests, Cyber Monday deals are all online only on Walmart.ca.
Here are Walmart Canada’s most notable tech-related Cyber Monday offers:
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ Gaming Notebook Intel Core I7 8750H (Model # AN515-53-762Q) — $898 (regularly $1198)
- Acer Spin 1 11.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (Model # SP111-34N-P4BZ) — $399.99 (regularly $549.99)
- Asus 15.6″ Laptop Intel Core i7-8550U (Model # X540UA-DB71) — $779.98 (regularly $899.98)
- Beats Solo 3 Headphones — $169.94 (regularly $229.98)
- Google Home Mini — $29 (regularly $50)
- Huawei P20 Pro unlocked smartphone — $699 (regularly $1129)
- Huawei P30 Lite unlocked smartphone — $399 (regularly $499)
- Licensed kids smartwatches — $30 each (regularly $39.97)
- Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones — $269.94 (regularly $329.94)
- Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive — $84.99 (regularly $119.99)
- TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV (Model # 55S421-CA) — $398 (regularly $468)
It’s worth noting that Walmart’s flyer also suggests that pre-ordering select video games will net you some sort of discount. Specifically, the flyer shows Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion and Marvel’s Avengers, four of the biggest games coming out starting next year. It’s currently unclear if this pre-order promotion is limited to just these four titles or if more are eligible as well.
The flyer says to add the games to your cart to see the price, but since the deals don’t start until December 2nd, the website is still only displaying the regular $79.96 price tag for each title. Therefore, this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
For now, the full list of Walmart Canada Cyber Monday deals can be found here. As well, check out Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals here and a roundup of major Canadian retailers’ Black Friday deals here.
