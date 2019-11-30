PREVIOUS
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light comes to Apple Arcade

Nov 30, 2019

9:57 AM EST

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Apple has announced that Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is the latest title to hit its Apple Arcade mobile game subscription service.

In Unleash the Light, you can play as several characters from Cartoon Network’s popular Steven Universe series, including Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli and Bismuth. Notably, Unleash the Light tells an original story co-written by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar and voiceover from the series’ cast.

In terms of gameplay, Unleash the Light features a Final Fantasy-esque combat system that has a party of characters teaming up and taking turns attacking enemies. If that wasn’t enough RPG for you, the game also lets you unlock new abilities and equip new costumes.

Unleash the Light can be downloaded here. An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.

