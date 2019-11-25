Walmart Canada drops full Black Friday 2019 flyer; here are the tech deals

Hot on the heels of its ‘Early Black Friday’ deals, Walmart Canada has unveiled the full list of deals for Black Friday proper.
Here’s a breakdown of the tech-related deals:
Gaming
- Borderlands 3 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Nintendo Switch) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — $79.96 (regularly 99.96)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle — $399.96 (save $80 with bonus download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe)
- Only on PlayStation PS4 bundle — $249.96 (regularly $379.96)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller — $49.96 (regularly $74)
- PlayStation 4 Pro NHL 20 bundle — $369.96 (regularly $499.96)
- PlayStation VR 5-pack bundle — $249.96 (regularly $379.96)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) — $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Xbox One controller — $49.96 (regularly $64.96)
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — $179.96 (regularly $299.96)
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle — $249.96 (regularly $379.96)
- Xbox One X 1TB bundle (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Gears 5) — $449.96 (regularly $599.96)
General tech
- Beats EP headphones — $69 (regularly $129.94)
- Fitbit Charge 3 or Versa Lite — $129.95 (regularly $199.95)
- Google Home Mini — $29 (regularly $49)
- iPad 7th-generation (32GB) — $347 (regularly $429)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (UN55NU6900FXZC) — $548 (regularly $698)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (UN65NU6900FXZC) — $798 (regularly $998)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB tablet — $149.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Sony XB21 Bluetooth speaker — $69.88 (regularly $119.88)
Mobile
- Emtec 32GB microSD card — $7.98 (regularly $25.88)
- iPhone 8 64GB (Fido) — $0 plus $300 Walmart gift card (in-store only)
- iPhone XR 64GB (Telus) — $0 plus $350 Walmart gift card (in-store only)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (Telus) — $0 plus $400 Walmart gift card (in-store only)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 (Fido) — $0 plus $300 Walmart gift card (in-store only)
Walmart Canada’s full Black Friday flyer can be found here. The retailer’s Black Friday deals run from November 29th to December 1st.
