PREVIOUS
News

Renders of Samsung Galaxy A71 have surfaced online

The phone will sport an Infinity-O display

Nov 21, 2019

6:38 PM EST

0 comments

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A71 have appeared online. These are CAD-based renders posted by @Onleaks and CashKaro.

The Galaxy A71 is reportedly the update to 2019’s Galaxy A70 mid-range handset.

This time the handset will reportedly sport four rear-facing cameras, alongside an LED flash in an L-shape. Additionally, the back panel features back curved edges, with the Samsung logo.

There’s also a 6.7-inch flat screen display with a centred hole-punch camera, like the Galaxy Note 10. Similar to the Galaxy A70 the device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It also has a 3.5mm audio jack with a loudspeaker grill.

It’s currently unclear when this handset would launch. Where it’ll launch is also a mystery; however, Samsung released the A70 in Canada, so it’s similarly possible they’ll launch the A71 in Canada as well.

Source: CashKaro

Related Articles

News

Nov 19, 2019

3:51 PM EST

Android camera flaw let apps take, upload photos, video without permission

News

Nov 19, 2019

12:09 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Watch update brings touch bezel navigations

News

Nov 18, 2019

1:29 PM EST

Samsung Camera app teardown reveals several new camera modes

Comments