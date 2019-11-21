Renders of Samsung Galaxy A71 have surfaced online

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A71 have appeared online. These are CAD-based renders posted by @Onleaks and CashKaro.
The Galaxy A71 is reportedly the update to 2019’s Galaxy A70 mid-range handset.
This time the handset will reportedly sport four rear-facing cameras, alongside an LED flash in an L-shape. Additionally, the back panel features back curved edges, with the Samsung logo.
There’s also a 6.7-inch flat screen display with a centred hole-punch camera, like the Galaxy Note 10. Similar to the Galaxy A70 the device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.
It also has a 3.5mm audio jack with a loudspeaker grill.
It’s currently unclear when this handset would launch. Where it’ll launch is also a mystery; however, Samsung released the A70 in Canada, so it’s similarly possible they’ll launch the A71 in Canada as well.
Source: CashKaro
