Samsung’s rumoured upcoming Galaxy Fold to launch in Canada

It looks like Samsung will bring a Galaxy Fold series device to Canada.
16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal confirms the SM-F700 4G-only Galaxy Fold device will launch in two colours, black and purple. Additionally, Agarwal states that this device will come to multiple countries, including Canada.
Canada as well?
— Patrick O'Rourke (@Patrick_ORourke) November 15, 2019
Also, the Fold handset will sport 256GB of internal storage, and it will have a more affordable price tag.
The original Galaxy Fold was initially planned to come to Canada, but due to issues with the display and other concerns, the device had a much smaller release.
Previous rumours and Samsung itself indicate that the South Korean company will launch a Fold that folds in a clamshell, sort of like the new Motorola Razr. It’s unclear if Agarwal’s foldable is that same device.
It’s important to note that Agarwal’s response to Patrick was “It seems like a Yes for now, until Samsung changes something later,” meaning there’s a possibility that Samsung may change its mind as it did for the original Galaxy Fold.
Source: @ishanagarwal24
Comments