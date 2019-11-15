PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s rumoured upcoming Galaxy Fold to launch in Canada

Hopefully it's a lot cheaper than the original

Nov 15, 2019

11:35 AM EST

It looks like Samsung will bring a Galaxy Fold series device to Canada.

16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal confirms the SM-F700 4G-only Galaxy Fold device will launch in two colours, black and purple. Additionally, Agarwal states that this device will come to multiple countries, including Canada.

 

Also, the Fold handset will sport 256GB of internal storage, and it will have a more affordable price tag.

The original Galaxy Fold was initially planned to come to Canada, but due to issues with the display and other concerns, the device had a much smaller release.

Previous rumours and Samsung itself indicate that the South Korean company will launch a Fold that folds in a clamshell, sort of like the new Motorola Razr. It’s unclear if Agarwal’s foldable is that same device.

It’s important to note that Agarwal’s response to Patrick was “It seems like a Yes for now, until Samsung changes something later,” meaning there’s a possibility that Samsung may change its mind as it did for the original Galaxy Fold.

Source: @ishanagarwal24

