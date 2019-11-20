Apple has new battery cases for its phones with a camera shortcut button

Apple has released three new battery cases for its iPhone 11–series of handsets.
The new cases come in more colours than the original and offer an extra button to trigger the camera.
A simple press of the button opens the camera app. Then from within the app, you can quickly press the button to take a picture or hold it down to record a video.
The cases for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max can be purchased in ‘White,’ ‘Black’ and a pale pink hue that Apple calls ‘Pink Sand.’
The regular iPhone 11 model only comes in white and black.
Beyond the new colour and the camera button, the new cases can also charge wirelessly. When the case fills up it seamlessly charges your phone while it’s on the charging pad as well.
Apple says that each case should add an additional 50 percent of battery life to the devices but in true Apple fashion, it hasn’t shared the exact battery size within the cases.
All cases no matter the size or model cost $179 CAD.
You can check out the cases on Apple’s website.
Comments