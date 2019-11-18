Nintendo is adding two paid subscriptions to ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is set to get not one but two new in-game subscriptions, according to a recent news update pushed out within the mobile game.
In the announcement, Nintendo said that one subscription will allow users to “appoint one lucky animal as [their] camp caretaker and get some extra help around the campsite.” The other will let players “receive fortune cookies and store [their] furniture and clothing items in warehouses.”
The announcement was unfortunately short on details, but the new ‘Pocket Camp Club’ subscriptions will roll out on November 21st. We can expect to learn more about the subscriptions through videos due to be released the day before.
One crucial detail missing from the announcement was price. However, Nintendo’s other mobile game with a subscription, Mario Kart Tour, has a $6.49 CAD monthly cost. We can expect Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to be in the same ballpark.
Mobile remains a small percentage of the company’s overall business. Nintendo doesn’t reveal specific mobile sales figures, but The Verge reports that in its first-half revenue for mobile and IP licensing, Nintendo was up 6.4 percent year-over-year to 19.9 billion yen. However, that still only represents less than five percent of the company’s overall sales.
While Tour’s subscription was met with largely negative reception, it may work well for Nintendo. Considering Nintendo’s mobile games’ quality and financial performance has been all over the place, if this model works, we could see it come to more of the company’s mobile games going forward.
Source: Nintendo Life Via: The Verge
