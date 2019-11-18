PREVIOUS|
News

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD card discounted on Amazon Canada

The 1TB microSD card is currently $54 off

Nov 18, 2019

9:07 AM EST

0 comments

SanDisk extreme 1Tb

If you’re in the market for a high-capacity microSD card, Amazon Canada has got you covered.

SanDisk’s ‘Extreme’ series 1TB microSD card is currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $555.28, which is $54.71 off from its regular $609.99 price.

SanDisk’s 1TB microSD card has a transfer speed of up to 160MB/s. The fast transfer speed coupled with the high level of storage makes it a great addition to any Nintendo Switch, GoPro or Android device.

The microSD card also has up to 90MB/s write speeds, excellent for use in cameras.

SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme series microSD card is also currently on sale for $146.23, which is $24.71 off its regular price of $170.94.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Nov 13, 2019

10:35 AM EST

Dell has a ton of laptops and computers up to $600 off

News

Nov 12, 2019

12:30 PM EST

Sonos’s Black Friday deals offer up to $180 off products

News

Jun 24, 2019

7:06 PM EST

Amazon discounts 200GB SanDisk microSD card to all-time low of $34

News

Feb 25, 2019

12:34 PM EST

SanDisk announces “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card

Comments