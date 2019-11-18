SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD card discounted on Amazon Canada

If you’re in the market for a high-capacity microSD card, Amazon Canada has got you covered.
SanDisk’s ‘Extreme’ series 1TB microSD card is currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $555.28, which is $54.71 off from its regular $609.99 price.
SanDisk’s 1TB microSD card has a transfer speed of up to 160MB/s. The fast transfer speed coupled with the high level of storage makes it a great addition to any Nintendo Switch, GoPro or Android device.
The microSD card also has up to 90MB/s write speeds, excellent for use in cameras.
SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme series microSD card is also currently on sale for $146.23, which is $24.71 off its regular price of $170.94.
Source: Amazon Canada
