CIBC offers best mobile banking experience in Canada, finds survey

CIBC offers the best overall mobile banking experience in Canada, according to Oakville, Ontario-based analytics firm Surviscor.
In its 2019 Canadian Mobile Banking scorCard Review, the firm found that CIBC took back its number one ranking from 2017 with a 92 percent approval rating, which was held by competitor Scotiabank last year. This year, Scotiabank placed 11th overall.
Meanwhile, Tangerine came in 2nd place (90 percent), RBC made it to third (88 percent) and Coast Capital Savings and National Bank tied at fourth (79 percent).
Here are the full rankings:“The last 12 months has been one of the busiest spans on record with major changes in the mobile platforms Canadians are using for their everyday banking needs” said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor, in a press statement.
“Our concern is that the firms are relying too much on presentation features at the expense of functionality, something Canadians should pay attention to as they are very fortunate to have some of the best financial service firms in the world and so many choices to consider. We congratulate CIBC for its ongoing commitment to leading-edge digital services that closely mirror its traditional online experience, something that is missing at many of the larger Canadian firms.”
In conduct the survey, Surviscor produced 2600 objective app usage-related questions across 300 experience related criteria divided into 23 sub-categories and 5 main categories. Altogether, CIBC was awarded one category honour and seven sub-category honours on top of coming in overall first place.
More information on the survey can be found here.
Source: Surviscor
