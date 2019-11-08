OnePlus 8 Pro to allegedly feature a display with 120 Hz refresh rate

A known leaker has tweeted and claimed the next ‘Pro’ level phone from OnePlus will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
On November 7th, Max J. tweeted “‘Be a ‘pro.'” along with a picture that said 120Hz on a black background.
Users initially thought that he was referring to a pro version of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11, but Max later clarified with a simple post stating “1 +.”
We likely won’t know if this is true or not until May, which is likely when OnePlus will release a new phone based on the fact that the OnePlus 7 Pro came out at that time earlier this year.
OnePlus has been featuring displays with 90Hz refresh rates on its major phones in Canada this year, and it seems likely that the lower-end OnePlus 8 will only feature 90Hz again.
At least according to this leak, the Pro model will be the only version to feature the ultra-high refresh rate.
So far, in Canada, not many devices feature refresh rates as high as 12oHz. Some examples include the iPad Pro models, the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone 2.
