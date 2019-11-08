WhatsApp Business creates catalog feature, will roll out globally soon

A new feature on WhatsApp Business called ‘catalogs,’ will help merchants share inventories of their products with users.
“We are making it easier to learn about the products and services businesses offer with the introduction of catalogs in the Whatsapp Business app,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost.
The feature is currently only rolling out to users in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S., however, WhatsApp said it intends to release the feature out to the rest of the world soon. That means it should hopefully come to Canada in the near future.
The new feature will basically help a small business owner to “look more professional,” Android Authority reports. It will act as a mobile storefront for vendors and users will be able to see lists of products that they can purchase.
That means the information provided would include product availability, prices, description and product codes.
You won’t be able to buy anything from the catalogue as of now.
Source: WhatsApp Via: Android Authority
Comments