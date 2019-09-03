News
Pokémon Masters passes 10 million downloads on both iOS and Android

DeNA and The Pokémon Company together announced that their newest mobile game Pokémon Masters surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide across both iOS and Android.

Pokémon Masters launched worldwide on August 29th.

Pokémon Masters is a 3-vs-3 real-time Pokémon battle against opponents. The game takes place on the island of Pasio, where trainers partner with their specific Pokémon.

The game also has basic Pokémon features like TMs, stats and Abilities — though Pokémon Masters calls abilities passive skills and they might not line up directly with the main game series.

There are 18 chapters to the story, however, DeNA will gradually add more. In addition, DeNA aims to update the game monthly.

The new title is free-to-start but features in-app purchases and is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Source: The Pokémon Company

