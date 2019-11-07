PREVIOUS
Google upgrades its AI teaching tool for easier model training

It's now easier to train and try out your AI models

Nov 7, 2019

8:04 PM EST

Google has updated its Teachable Machine program to offer greater model training tools.

Previously, the Teachable Machine offered general lessons about AI, but now, the 2.0 version lets you use your machine learning model in apps, websites and more.

Models can be uploaded for online use or saved for native use on the device. Further, AI models can now be trained based on sound and poses, on top of the regular image data.

The tool is free and keeps data locally, so it won’t be stored elsewhere. Users can access Teachable Machine 2.0 here.

Source: Google

