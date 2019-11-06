PREVIOUS|
Fossil Hybrid HR features an e-ink display with two-week battery

The watch starts at $245 in Canada

Fossil has announced its latest wearable, the Hybrid HR. The new device features a two-week battery life and an e-ink display.

The smartwatch is available in Canada starting today from $245 CAD. The wearable’s e-ink display, à la Pebble, is very nostalgic, but it allows the smartwatch to hold a reported two-week battery life.

The Fossil Hybrid HR also features a built-in fitness tracker, with heart and activity tracking, alongside calendar, social media, text, e-mail, and other app alerts.

It also sports customizable buttons and can sync with Google Fit. However, to clarify, the e-ink watch does not use Wear OS, so it likely won’t feature any third-party apps.

The Fossil Hybrid HR is available in a variety of styles.

