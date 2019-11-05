PREVIOUS
Inabuggy expands its retail partnerships in the GTA

The app now delivers groceries from three more retail stores

Nov 5, 2019

9:11 PM EST

Inabuggy, a Toronto-based grocery delivery service,  has announced an expansion of its retail partnerships in the Greater Toronto Area.

It now has partnerships with Rowe Farms, Marilu’s Market and Denniger’s Foods of the World.

Inabuggy also has partnerships with Sobeys Urban Fresh, Costco, LCBO, McEwan Gourmet Grocery, Walmart, Pet Smart and others.

The platform delivers from more than 50 different partners in 130 regions. Inabuggy is available in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

You can download the Inabuggy app from the iOS App Store or on Google Play.

