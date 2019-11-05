Facebook launches dedicated privacy and security page for Messenger

Facebook has launched a new section on its website that focuses on privacy and security in Messenger.
According to Facebook, the new Privacy and Safety Hub will show users more about their privacy settings, including Secret Conversations, which can be used for end-to-end encrypted messaging.
Additionally, the site highlights how tools like blocking and reporting can help users stop unwanted interactions and report issues, such as someone impersonating another person.
More generally, the site provides tips on how to protect an account from potential hackers, as well as the steps that Facebook takes to keep Messenger safe and secure. For greater detail, the site also offers white-papers to people with technical backgrounds or interests so they read about how these safety features work.
The website can be accessed here.
Source: Facebook
