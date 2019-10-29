Edison Mail on Android is the latest app to get dark mode feature

Following the release of its iOS dark mode, smart email app Edison Mail is launching the feature on its Android app as well.
Edison rolled out dark mode for iOS 13 back in September and promised it’d come to Android by the end of October.
Now, just in time for Halloween, dark mode is here on Android. Users can get it through an update or Play Store download.
To enable the dark theme in Edison on Android, you’ll have to use the in-app switch accessible in the side menu. At the time of writing, the app didn’t support the Android 10 system toggle.
Edison Mail’s dark mode joins a suite of other smart features, including automatic read receipt blocking, tools to manage newsletters and other subscriptions, and more.
Plus, Edison Mail is free, and the company claims it won’t serve ads within the mail app.
If you’re interested in trying out Edison for yourself, you can download it for free from the Play Store or App Store.
You can learn more about Edison dark mode here.
