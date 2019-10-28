Apple’s next iPhone will reportedly feature 120Hz ‘ProMotion’ display

Along with a significant redesign, Apple’s 2020 iPhone is expected to feature the same 120Hz display technology that featured in the iPad Pro, according to a new report from DigiTimes.
Unlike the iPad though, the new iPhone will feature an LED display, whereas the current iPad Pro (2018) includes an LCD screen. This means that the feature will likely be exclusive to the ‘Pro’ version of Apple’s next iPhones. All of Apple’s current iPhones feature a 60Hz screen. Apple first introduced ProMotion with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in 2017.
The faster refresh rate improves the responsiveness of the display and also removes the blur that typically appears on standard iPads when navigating menus. Specific apps and games also support the iPad Pro’s 120hz display, though support for the feature isn’t very high and mostly consists of Apple’s own apps. Hopefully, if 120hz really does come to iPhone, more iOS app developers will implement the feature.
It’s worth noting that DigitTimes isn’t always an accurate source of Apple rumours, so it’s essential to approach this one with an air of skepticism.
