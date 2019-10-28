PREVIOUS|
News

Donald Trump wants Apple to bring back the Home Button on iPhones

Looks like the president has upgraded his phone, but we're not sure exactly which model he's using now

Oct 28, 2019

8:53 AM EDT

0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump wishes the iPhone’s Home Button would come back to its devices.

Trump seems to have recently upgraded his phone, but it is unclear as to which model he’s now using. It could either be the XS, XR or one of the iPhone 11 variants, but the last time the Home Button was seen was on the iPhone 8.

In a tweet to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, Trump said: “To Tim: The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!”

Trump switched over from an Android to an iPhone in March 2017, but it was never made clear as to which phone he was using. It is clear from the tweet though that he did have a variant with the Home Button.

If Trump wants the Home Button back, he may have to wait for the rumoured iPhone SE2 to come out, which is said to have the Home Button.

What are your thoughts? Do you like the Home Button or the new edge-to-edge design on the iPhones? Leave it in the comments below.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2019

2:36 PM EDT

Biographer Walter Isaacson says Steve Jobs was highly critical of Tim Cook

Business

Sep 4, 2019

5:22 PM EDT

Huawei accuses U.S. government of coercing, enticing employees to reveal information

News

Oct 3, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

Nickelback files copyright infringement against Donald Trump over ‘Photograph’ meme

News

Oct 17, 2019

5:22 PM EDT

Modern iPhones can get free unlimited Google Photos backups with loophole

Comments