Donald Trump wants Apple to bring back the Home Button on iPhones

U.S. President Donald Trump wishes the iPhone’s Home Button would come back to its devices.
Trump seems to have recently upgraded his phone, but it is unclear as to which model he’s now using. It could either be the XS, XR or one of the iPhone 11 variants, but the last time the Home Button was seen was on the iPhone 8.
In a tweet to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, Trump said: “To Tim: The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!”
To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
Trump switched over from an Android to an iPhone in March 2017, but it was never made clear as to which phone he was using. It is clear from the tweet though that he did have a variant with the Home Button.
If Trump wants the Home Button back, he may have to wait for the rumoured iPhone SE2 to come out, which is said to have the Home Button.
What are your thoughts? Do you like the Home Button or the new edge-to-edge design on the iPhones? Leave it in the comments below.
Source: The Verge
Comments