iPhone SE2 rumoured to launch March 2020, starting at $399 USD

The rumoured mid-range iPhone SE2 is predicted to launch in Q1 2020 and prices are going to start at $399 USD (about $521 CAD).
Looking at historical release patterns, MacRumors, March could be when the phone is released. The original iPhone SE was announced on March 21st, 2016 and pre-orders began on March 24th. According to the publication, Apple has historically had a special launch event in the last week of March for the past two years.
In terms of specs, the next SE iteration is said to have a 4.7-inch display, an A13 CPU (the same as the iPhone 11), 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 53GB and 128GB memory options, a Home Button, no 3D Touch, and will come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red.
Based on rumours, the phone is expected to look similar to the iPhone 8. We also don’t know if the ‘iPhone SE2’ is going to be the official name of the phone.
Remember, these are just rumours and may not be true, so take all this information with a grain of salt.
Source: MacRumors
