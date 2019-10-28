PREVIOUS
Apple rolls out HomePod 13.2 software update with multi-user support

The update also brings 'Handoff' and 'Ambient Sounds' to HomePod as well

Oct 28, 2019

5:12 PM EDT

Apple is rolling out new software to the HomePod that includes features like multi-user support. Update 13.2 also brings ‘Handoff’ and ‘Ambient Sounds’ to the smart speaker.

The multi-user mode will allow the HomePod to recognize up to six different voices and personalize responses accordingly. Additionally, the multi-user support will enable access to each person’s music library and allow user-specific tasks through Personal Requests. This can include sending messages or setting to-dos.

Handoff makes it easy for iPhone users to switch music between devices. Now, just bring your phone close to the HomePod and tap the notification to continue your music playing on the HomePod.

Finally, Ambient Sounds lets users play white noise sounds like ocean waves, bird songs and rainstorms on their HomePod.

To update your HomePod, make sure it’s turned on, and your iPhone or iPad is up-to-date. Then, open the Home app on your iOS device, tap ‘Location’ in the top left corner, then scroll down to ‘Speakers’ and select ‘Software Update.’

Source: 9to5Mac

