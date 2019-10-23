PREVIOUS
Google’s Pixel Live Wallpaper app launches on the Play Store

Right on time for the Pixel 4

Oct 23, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Google has launched its Pixel Live Wallpaper app on the Play Store for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The app features dynamic wallpapers that respond with parallax and motion effects to the user’s touching or turning of the phone.

These Live Wallpapers have been available with previous Pixel phones, but this marks the first time Google has put out a dedicated app for them. In theory, this means users won’t have to wait for Pixel system updates, since Google can simply update the apps independently.

The Live Wallpaper app can be downloaded from the Play Store here. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch on October 24th.

Via: Android Police

