Ring’s new Stick Up Cam is now available in Canada

The camera includes several different features such as motion detection and two-way talk

Oct 23, 2019

4:35 PM EDT

Amazon-owned Ring’s new Stick Up Cam is now available in Canada and starts at $129.99 CAD.

The Stick Up Cam is one of Ring’s more affordable cameras and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It also comes with different power options.

It features 1080p HD video (1920×1080 pixel resolution) with motion detection, two-way talk, night vision, and a wide viewing angle.

The cameras can be ordered online through Amazon Canada. The plug-in camera costs $129.99 CAD. The battery-powered one also costs $129.99 CAD, while the solar-powered one costs $198.99 CAD.

You can connect the Stick Up Cam with other Ring devices through the Linked Devices feature to control everything with a single app.

Source: Amazon Canada

