Live 88.5 TechBites: Instagram, SnapPay and BAI Communications

Today's segment looks at recent Instagram, SnapPay, and BAI Communications stories

Oct 17, 2019

10:20 AM EDT

MobileSyrup’s technology and telecom reporter, Shruti Shekar, is doing a radio residency with Ottawa’s Live 88.5 this week for the station’s TechBites segment.

For the October 17th segment, Shruti spoke about Instagram giving users more control over what information they’re giving to third party apps, along with better privacy controls.

She also spoke about how Toronto-based SnapPay introduced facial recognition payment technology to be used at retail outlets, which will allow users to pay digitally with a snapshot during the checkout process.

Lastly, she touched on how BAI Communications is urging Torontonians to record video demanding the Big 3 for wireless service in subway.

Listen to the October 17th TechBites segment below!

