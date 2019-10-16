Instagram to give you more control over what information you give third-party apps

Instagram is giving users more control over what information is accessible to third-party apps.
Now, the social media platform is going to provide an authorization screen that clarifies what a third-party app wants from you, along with better privacy controls, including the ability to revoke access to apps that you don’t use or don’t feel like you trust.
For example, some dating apps will ask if you want to connect or link your account to the app. By connecting to the app, the third-party service could have access to your username, photos and some information from your profile.
“Starting today, we’re making it easier for people to manage all of the third-party services they connect to their Instagram account,” the social-media company said in a press release.
To access this you need to navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Security’ and then ‘Apps’ and ‘Websites.’ However, Instagram says that these new security controls will roll out in the next six months, but will hit all devices by then.
Image credit: Instagram
