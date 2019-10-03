Mario Kart Tour has been downloaded 90 million times in its first week

Mario Kart Tour is Nintendo’s biggest mobile launch ever, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.
Since its release last week, Mario Kart Tour has amassed over 90 million downloads, surpassing all previous Nintendo mobile games by a significant margin.
To put this number into perspective, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was downloaded 14.3 million times in its first week, Super Mario Run hit the 13 million mark and Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 8.1 million times, all according to Sensor Tower’s data.
On iOS, Mario Kart Tour has been downloaded 36.5 million times, while the Android version of the kart racer hit 53.5 million downloads.
That said, even though the download numbers are lower, iOS players are spending more in Mario Kart Tour, with Nintendo earning $9.6 million USD (roughly $12.7 million CAD) from iOS and $3.1 million (about $4.1 million CAD) from Android, amounting to a total of $12.7 million (approximately $16.9 million CAD).
Of course, these aren’t official download numbers from Nintendo, so as always there’s a possibility they could be inaccurate. Sensor Tower doesn’t break down exactly how it gathers this data.
For instance, the firm reported that Mario Kart Tour hit 20 million downloads in 24 hours, while Apptopia, another analytics firm, claimed that Mario Kart Tour only hit 10 million downloads during the same time period.
Since its release, Mario Kart Tour has faced significant criticism, in part due to its several microtransactions and ridiculously priced $6.49 per month ‘Gold Pass’ subscription.
The game also tries to trick players into thinking they’re racing against real opponents by giving them online handle-like names — possibly pulled from actual player accounts — despite being AI racers.
Source: Sensor Tower
