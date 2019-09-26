Tesla Version 10 adds YouTube, Netflix, Smart Summon and Cuphead

Tesla has unveiled the full list of new features and services that are coming with its Version 10 software update.
Altogether, the automotive company says V10 — which is rolling out over the next week — is its biggest software update yet.
Software Version 10.0: Your brand new Tesla is here.
Buckle up, we have a lot to get through ⬇️
To start, V10 adds ‘Tesla Theater’ to Model S, Model X and Model 3’s centre displays. Now, users can watch Netflix and YouTube content right from their parked car.
While V10 also brings Hulu to the aforementioned Tesla vehicles, that streaming service isn’t available in Canada. Tesla says it expects to add more global streaming and entertainment services over time.
For more entertainment, a new ‘Caraoke’ feature lets you sing karaoke songs by yourself or with friends. Further, Spotify Premium users can now access all of Spotify’s music and podcasts from Tesla vehicles.
Tesla Arcade isn’t left out, either. Following an announcement earlier this year, the automaker has confirmed that Tesla V10 will add Cuphead, the acclaimed run-and-gun game from Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, to its vehicles.
Now, you can play all of Cuphead‘s first world, Inkwell Isle One, in your Tesla. Altogether, this section includes eight levels and lets you play as either Cuphead or his brother Mugman.
Next up is Smart Summon, which lets you have your car to come to you. To do this, Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot must be purchased. Once enabled, you can have your car navigate to a parking lot and come to you or your destination of a choice, as long as the car is within your line of sight.
Tesla has also added some new dining and navigation features. According to Tesla, its new ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ and ‘I’m Feeling Hungry’ features will help you navigate to a local restaurant or point of interest that’s within your car’s range. As well, maps have been improved to sort search results based on the distance to each destination.
The full list of what’s included in V10 can be found on Tesla’s blog.
