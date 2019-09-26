News
Google Store Canada preps for new slate of Pixel and Nest Home devices

Sep 26, 2019

1:21 PM EDT

The Canadian Google Store is getting ready for its new slate of Pixel and Nest Home devices.

The store now has the option to sign up for updates and be the first to learn about the new Pixel phone and connected home devices.

You can sign up with your Google account or enter your e-mail address after you accept the terms and conditions and agree to receive future e-mail communications from the company.

Google is announcing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th alongside a new Google Home Mini and a mesh router system.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re excited for Google’s upcoming products.

