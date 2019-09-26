Rogers to open customer solution centre in Kelowna, British Columbia

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is going to open a new customer solutions centre in Kelowna, British Columbia, which will create new jobs and allow the company to strengthen its “presence in the province.”
A press release from the company said that recruitment efforts will begin in Q1 2020 with “external hiring to begin in the spring.” Rogers plans to add 350 new jobs, with that number eventually growing to 500.
These employees will “handle roughly one million customer interactions each year,” the release noted.
The centre is expected to open in summer 2020 and renovations to upgrade the location will begin in early 2020, it added.
“The opening of this new centre is just one more way we are demonstrating this investment in our regions — acknowledging the vital role they play in our success from coast-to-coast,” Rogers said.
Rick Sellers, president of B.C. region of Rogers, also noted that the company is “excited to boost the local economy.”
Source: Rogers
