Samsung shows 108-megapixels smartphone sensor, will debut Xiaomi phone in 2019

Samsung has finally unveiled its 108-megapixels ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor created through a partnership with Xiaomi.
With a native pixel count almost unheard of in the current world of smartphones, the Bright HMX easily overshadows its competing sensors when it comes to raw capture fidelity. It also shines in the video department by offering 6K recording at 30 FPS without losses in field of-view.
But the Bright HMX isn’t a one-trick pony. On top of its pixel count, Samsung also added the option to output in 27-megapixels using a common technique called pixel binning that combines four pixels into one. By doing so, the Bright HMX could produce a brighter and cleaner image in more challenging situations.
Some other smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro also use pixel binning to get better image quality.
The new Bright HMX comes in at an astounding 1/1.33-inch, which is much bigger than the Samsung S5K2L4 sensor found in the Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+ ‘s primary camera.
On paper, a bigger sensor offers improved low-light performance because it has larger individual pixels that take in more light. Combine that with pixel binning, the new sensor effectively has pixels that come in at a relatively big 1.6 micrometre(μm) instead of the native 0.8μm listed on the spec sheet.
Samsung will begin mass production of the Bright HMX in late August 2019. It will launch with an unnamed Xiaomi flagship due later this year.
Source: Samsung
Comments