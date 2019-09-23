Fitbit reportedly considering the possibility of selling

While the recently launched Fitbit Versa 2 is a solid smartwatch that features Alexa integration and improved battery life when compared to its predecessor, it looks like the fitness wearable company could be exploring selling with investment bank Qatalyst Partners.
Qatalyst Partners has reportedly been aiming to get Fitbit to consider selling for several weeks, according to Reuters. The report cites Google’s parent company Alphabet and a variety of private equity firms as possible purchasers.
Back in 2016, Google reportedly considered launching a Pixel-branded smartwatch but ditched the idea because it felt the wearables didn’t fit in with its product line.
The company later salvaged the project and launched the poorly received LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.
Fitbit reported $314 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2019.
Source: Reuters
