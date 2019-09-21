Public Mobile offers $10 off for three months on $40+/month plan activations

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering another sweet weekend deal.
This time around, the carrier is giving $10 off per month for the first three months after activating a $40 per month plan or more.
The deal runs until September 22nd, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. During that time, new customers who activate online or in-store will receive the credit, which is applied directly to the account.
To get the deal, you’ll need to pick up a Public SIM card — you can order one online or locate a participating retailer to buy one. Then, activate online or in-store. For online activations, follow the step-by-step instructions. On step three, ‘Plans and Add-Ons,’ make sure you select a $40 per month plan or higher. Then complete the activation.
As long as you select an eligible plan (any that is greater than $40 per month), you’ll receive a $10 credit within 30 days of activation. The second and third credit will apply before each renewal date. Credits will be visible on Public’s Self-Serve platform.
If you switch your rate plan or if your account is suspended or becomes inactive, you’ll lose eligibility for the promotion.
To learn more about the promotion, head over to Public’s website.
