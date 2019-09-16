Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL added to Netflix HDR10 device list

Netflix has updated its HD and HDR10 device list, which now includes the unreleased Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
The HDR10 support list includes the Asus ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Sony Xperia 1, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.
Meanwhile, the handsets that now support HD Netflix include the Amazon Fire HD 8-inch, Amazon Fire HD 10-inch, Asus MeMO Pad 7, Huawei Honor Tablet 5, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, Samsung Galaxy Feel, Samsung Fold, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2.
While it’s not like Netflix leaked the Pixel 4 series, Google confirmed the devices back in June and we’ve all seen the phones leaked multiple times.
It’s just that it’s odd that Netflix would include it in the supported devices list before the official announcement.
Update your device to the newest version of Android to get the firmware for the HDR10 and HD support.
Source: Netflix Via: Android Police
