The latest Netflix update rolls out high definition (HD) playback for 23 new smartphones. On top of that, the company also brought high dynamic range (HDR) compatibility to a number of other handsets as well.
Here’s the list of now HD compatible devices:
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL
Honor Play
Honor Water Play 8 (tablet)
Huawei MediaPad M5 10/M5 10 Lite (tablet)
Huawei MediaPad T5 10 (tablet)
Huawei P Smart Plus
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro
Razer Phone 2
Samsung Galaxy A10/A20/A20e/A30/A40/A50
Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (tablet)
Samsung Galaxy View 2 (tablet)
Some of these devices now also feature support for high dynamic range content.
- Huawei Play
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Razer Phone 2
A previous report mentioned that the Google Pixel 3 and the 3 XL already supported HD. However, it now appears that Netflix is making it official.
Other phones that already include Netflix HDR support are the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Huawei P20 Pro, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the LG G7, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the original Razer Phone.
HDR content for Netflix delivers better image quality, this results in content featuring brighter colours and darker blacks, as well as an extended colour gamut.
To see if your content features HD or HDR check for the badge below the title of the show or movie after selecting one.
