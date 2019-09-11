‘Evolution’ game coming to Switch next year, offers 40 percent discount

North Star Digital Studios, the developer behind Evolution, has announced that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and to celebrate, the game is getting a discount on other platforms.
For those unfamiliar with Evolution, the digital game is based on a board game that has players develop a species with various evolutionary traits in order to become the dominant creature. Gameplay is simple and reminiscent of trading card games like Hearthstone.
Since launch, Evolution has accrued over three million players across platforms. Further, North Star has added several features, including multiplayer tournaments and pass and play. North Star recently began testing new beta features like singleplayer challenges and asynchronous multiplayer.
Evolution will come to the Switch in early 2020. In the meantime, those interested can pick up the game for up to 40 percent off on iOS, Android and Steam (for PC and Mac).
On Steam, that means you can pick up Evolution for just $10.49 on Steam. On Android and iOS, the game is free-to-start and costs $7.99 and $13.99, respectively, for the full version.
Comments