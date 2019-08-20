Teardown reveals new Nintendo Switch has smaller Tegra X1 chip and better RAM

iFixit just laid its hands on a refreshed Nintendo Switch unit, and the teardown revealed that the Japanese console maker has crammed in more efficient internals.
The new variant now reportedly sports a 16nm Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset as opposed to the older and less efficient 20nm chip.
The refreshed Nintendo Switch console has a shrunk Tegra X1 chip and better RAM to 16nm. The improved Tegra chip should also demonstrate better thermal control, therefore providing better overall performance, according to iFixit.
iFixit believes that the new 16nm chip should also appear in the rumoured new Nvidia Shield TV consoles and even the Switch Lite.
On top of a die-shrink, Nintendo swapped the older LPDDR4 RAM with state-of-the-art LPDDR4X RAM modules found in many 2019 high-end smartphones. According to Samsung, the LPDDR4X should provide up to 15 percent better performance while drawing 17 percent less power compared to the LPDDR4.
Back in July, the South Korean semiconductor giant also announced the next-gen LPDDR5 RAM specification that provides another leap in performance and efficiency.
Thanks to those under-the-hood upgrades, the new Nintendo Switch now enjoys a rated battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours instead of the old 2.5 to 6.5 hours.
Gizmodo also reported Nintendo has given all the refreshed Switch models an improved display to sweeten the deal.
If you are in the market for a brand-new Nintendo Switch console, the newer ones come with a packaging design with a fully red background (and no hands).
Source: iFixit
