Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice combat

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale focuses on Japanese-made games.

For two weeks, the ‘Big in Japan’ sale will offer up to 60 percent off hundreds of games, including the following PS4 titles:

It’s worth noting that there are deals on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles are also discounted.

The full list of offers can be found here. Sales run until September 24th.

Image credit: Activision 

