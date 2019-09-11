Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale focuses on Japanese-made games.
For two weeks, the ‘Big in Japan’ sale will offer up to 60 percent off hundreds of games, including the following PS4 titles:
- Devil May Cry 5 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Kingdom Hearts III — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition — $68.09 (regularly $113.49)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Soul Calibur VI — $27.19 (regularly $79.99)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
It’s worth noting that there are deals on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles are also discounted.
The full list of offers can be found here. Sales run until September 24th.
Image credit: Activision
