CRTC slaps fines to Ontario Consumers Home Services, Blue Dream, for violating telecom rules

The CRTC has imposed a $194,330 CAD fine on Ontario Consumers Home Services and a $69,000 fine on Blue Dream, both for violating the Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in an announcement that Ontario Consumers Home Services (also known as Simply Comfort), had more than a million violations of the rules. During that period, it made 96,000 unsolicited calls to Canadians. These Canadians placed their numbers on the National Do Not Call LIst.
Some of these phone calls were also outside permitted hours, the CRTC indicated.
The CRTC noted that from September 2016 to July 2018, Blue Dream sent faxes to consumers who also placed their numbers on the Do Not Call List. It’s worth adding that this is the second time that the CRTC has fined Blue Dream. A similar fine was levied to the company back in 2015.
The CRTC said both companies failed to subscribe to the National Do Not Call List.
“Companies who do business in Canada simply can’t overlook the rules. Negligent and non-compliant entities, especially those that repeatedly break the rules, need to understand that they will be held to account for the nuisance they cause Canadians,” CRTC’s chief compliance and enforcement officer, Steve Harroun, said in the release.
Source: CRTC
