Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale offers up to 65 percent off Xbox titles

The Microsoft Store is currently running an Ultimate Game Sale that discounts Xbox One titles by up to 65 percent.
- Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls III — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $10.49 ($34.99)
- Project Cars 2 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Rayman Legends — $6.24 (regularly $24.99)
- Steep — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Tekken 7 — $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- The Telltale Batman Bundle — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
